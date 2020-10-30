Rockingham County scrambling to find poll workers

Board of Elections Chairman Royce Richardson told WFMY their Reidsville early voting site is still shut down after multiple coronavirus cases among workers.

There's a scramble among the Rockingham County Board of Elections to find people who can work the polls.

He said 12 of the 13 Reidsville precinct workers have either tested positive or are in quarantine because they were exposed.

"Quarantine is hurting us worse than the positives," said Richardson. He told us he's concerned about operating 15 precincts on Election Day because the county is down as many as 20 workers right now.

Richardson said they need skilled people to run an election site. He told us they're trying to get workers from other sites to fill in at the Reidsville precinct but the workers are concerned about contracting the virus even though the building has been deep-cleaned twice this week.