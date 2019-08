ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Deputies say a previously missing boy has been found safe.

RELATED: Suspect in 5-Year-Old's Disappearance, Mom's Killing Speaks in Court

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office sent a notice that Andrew Blake Gann was located and is safe Wednesday night.

Andrew Blake Gann reported missing

Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Aiken County teen found safe after 5 days, police say