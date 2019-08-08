ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Deputies need your help finding a missing boy.

Deputies say Andrew Blake Gann was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black socks and flip flops.

Gann is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he is, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.