ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two Rockingham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Rockingham County government.

These are the first reported laboratory positive cases in Rockingham County.

Health officials said the individuals who tested positive are in the hospital and receiving care.

Both individuals have underlying health issues.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services shared: “based on the increased number of cases in our state and on national and regional trends, we believe the community transmission of COVID-19 is now occurring in communities across North Carolina.”

“With these first positive COVID-19 cases, our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6’ of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave. The Rockingham County Health Department will continue working closely with community partners to prepare and respond to this public health emergency," stated Susan Young, Rockingham County Interim Health Director.