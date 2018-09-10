ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a child Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office told WFMY News 2 around 5:30 they were in Stoneville investigating a call about a juvenile being shot. The juvenile was later taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll update you as we learn more.

