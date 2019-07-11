Rockingham County deputies are searching for a missing 37-year-old man by the name of Tony Millard jr.

Millard jr. was last seen at 137 Bradford Street in Eden N.C. According to deputies, he left driving a 2005 gray GMC Yukon with an NC registration of HAS-1970.

He's described as 6 ft tall, 167 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Tony Robert Millard jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

