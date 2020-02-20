ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Code enforcement officers have a job that's no joke. They're responsible for making sure buildings and businesses are up to snuff.

But it turns out, one Rockingham County officer is just as serious about his feathered and furry friends.

Animal Control brought two ducks into the Rockingham County Animal Shelter recently. But before the shelter even had a chance to worry about where they were going to go they were already adopted!

County code enforcement officer Bricen Wall decided to adopt the ducks almost as soon as he saw them.

Wall and his wife, Chasity have their own farm in Mayodan. There the ducks will join a family of three other ducks, three turkeys, a peahen, four geese, 40 chickens, and a pig.

"They'll enjoy loving care at Cedar Farm," said Wall. He says the ducks will get to play in a pond, a creek, and be pasture-raised.

Take a look at Wall and his new friends below!

