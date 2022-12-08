Rockingham County EMS workers offered extra bonuses due to staffing shortage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers.
Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked.
In the past, this money came from ARPA funds, but this time it's County money.
A shift will be for a minimum for hour hours and any extra hours worked less than that will not qualify for the bonus.
Qualified EMS staff include all permanent full-time EMS employees and part-time employees who work at least 24 hours per week and have the appropriate certifications to staff an ambulance and provide patient care.
Part-time employees may receive a maximum of two bonuses per pay period.
The bonus is authorized until March 2023; however, the county manager could end this program sooner if he determines EMS to be well-staffed.
