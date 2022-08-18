x
Mother, child killed in house fire, Rockingham Co. officials seeking public information

Fire crews are asking the public for help on the deadly house fire in Madison that happened in March.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Madison, Mayodan and Huntsville Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Madison Beach Road in March. 

A mother and young child both died in result of the fire. One other person suffered burn injuries. 

Rockingham County fire crews are still investigating what led to the fire. They are asking for the public's help in gathering information that could advance the investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case, please contact Detective Brian Disher of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3117 or Lt. John Shelton of the Madison Police Department at 336-548-6097. 

