Rockingham County toy drive for children who are burn survivors, wraps-up Monday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s First Annual Toy Drive will wrap-up Monday.

All donated toys will benefit the NC Burned Children’s Unit.

The county shared a video on YouTube inviting people to drop off toys to participating collection sites.

The fire marshal's office has been holding the drive since the beginning of October.

Where can you drop off toys?

Rockingham County Fire Marshal Office

Rockingham County Governmental Center

Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office

Eden Fire Dept. Station 4 - 308 East Stadium Drive

Reidsville Fire Dept. Station 1 - 402 South Scales Street

Bethany Fire Dept., Huntsville Fire Dept.

Shiloh Fire Dept., Williamsburg Fire Dept.

Oregon Hill Fire Dept.

Monroeton Fire Dept.

Stoneville Fire Dept.

Wentworth Fire Dept.

Visit the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office website for more information.

