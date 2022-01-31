Rockingham County giving away N95 masks Thursday

Rockingham County Health is partnering with Rockingham Public Libraries to give the masks away.

Rockingham County officials plan to hand out N95 masks this Thursday at four different libraries in the county.

County health officials said masks will be given out starting at 10 a.m. until supplies are gone.

The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Rockingham Public Libraries to give the masks away.

Officials said there is a limit of three bags (with four masks being in each bag) for each household.

Where can I go to get N95 masks Thursday?

Masks will be distributed at each of the following Rockingham County public library locations:

Reidsville – 204 W. Morehead St.

Eden – 598 S. Pierce St.

Madison/Mayodan – 611 Burton St.

Stoneville – 201 E. Main St.

