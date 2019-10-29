ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Looking for a new job? Now's your chance!
There are 17 jobs up for grabs in Rockingham County Government. They range from building inspectors to detention officers to senior librarians.
Salaries start at $8.14 an hour and go up to $69,000 a year depending on the job.
You can apply here.
