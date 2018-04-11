ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A Rockingham County High School student died in a car accident according to the school district.

Rockingham County Schools (RCS) confirmed 12th grader Joseph Hedgecock died Sunday. Hedgecock was part of the Fire Academy at Rockingham County High.

The school has talked to his family since his death. RCS will have extra psychologists and counselors at Rockingham County High Monday. The school will hold a moment of silence on Monday morning in honor of Joseph.

