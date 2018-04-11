ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A Rockingham County High School student died in a car accident, NC State Highway Patrol says.

The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms 17-year-old Joseph Michael Hedgecock died after crashing his pickup truck, around 3:10 a.m., Sunday on Iron Works Road near Anderson Trail. Troopers say Hedgecock crossed the centerline and hit a tree on Iron Works Road.

Speed was a factor in the crash and Hedgecock wasn't wearing a seatbelt, Troopers say.

Rockingham County Schools (RCS) confirmed Hedgecock was a12th grader and part of the Fire Academy at Rockingham County High.

RCS will have extra psychologists and counselors at Rockingham County High Monday. The school will hold a moment of silence on Monday morning in honor of Joseph Hedgecock.

