Rockingham County has its first female Fire Marshal

After almost 15 years of firefighting in the community, Melissa Joyce become Rockingham County's first ever female Fire Marshal.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — All her life Melissa Joyce has wanted nothing more than to help her Rockingham County community.

"Firefighting is just an ability to truly help people," says Joyce, "I got into the service so I could help people in my community, my area, my neighbors, and given the opportunity to come to the Fire Marshal’s Office, I was able to help even more people than just my fire district.”

For the past 15 years, Melissa’s firefghting career has touched a little bit of everything! Before she was Fire Marshal, she's was a member of Northwest Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department where she worked her way up to the rank of captain. In additon, she served part time at Wentworth Fire Department and as a full-time firefighter for PTI Airport.

Yet, it was not just her her passion for firefighting or for her community that made Melissa standout. She was also the very first female Fire Marshal of Rockingham County.

"I enjoy what I do, I don’t think about whether I’m a male or a female, it just never really stuck in my mind as to whether or not I was the first female, I was just trying to continue on in the career process and just move forward and if at all possible be able to help people," Joyce said.

While the distinction is notable, Joyce doesn't want this to define her – instead, she see’s it as an inspiration for women looking to enter a service field she so dearly loves.

"I would encourage any little girl that has a desire to do that to strive to do it. Firefighting is a hard job, don’t expect it to be something easy, but it is something that they can pursue if they want to. Clearly men and women are physically built differently, so women are going to have more challenges than men when it comes to certain strength thingsm, but it is by far something that they can accomplish, don’t give up on it! Continue pushing through it and you will eventually get there," Joyce said.