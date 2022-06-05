Rockingham County landfill taking tornado debris for free

Homeowners impacted by the EF-1 storm can dump their debris for free until May 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Those impacted by the May 6 Rockingham County tornado can drop off their storm debris at the county landfill, free of charge.

The Rockingham County Government said homeowners can drop off debris until Saturday, May 21. The landfill will accept items including tree limbs, leaves, and other housing materials.

Landfill crews will have a map of affected areas to verify debris is from the tornado. Normal dumping fees will apply to those outside of the impacted areas.

Companies cleaning up for homeowners will need to provide the name, address, and phone number of the homeowner that hired them.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed an EF-1 tornado the size of three football fields plowed through nearly eight miles of land within the county borders.

“We are very blessed no one was harmed during this storm,” County Manager, Lance Metzler said, “I am very thankful how responsible our citizens were and how quickly our Emergency Services crews worked to ensure the safety of our community. Houses and property can be replaced, lives cannot.”