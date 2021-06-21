Rockingham County looks into safety improvements after Dan River tubing accident

The Rockingham County commission expressed condolences for the victims of the deadly tubing accident. They also said they'd consider possible safety changes.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews in Rockingham County continue to search for a missing woman after a deadly tubing accident.

Nine people went over a Duke Energy dam on June 16. Four are dead and four were rescued. A 35-year-old is still missing.

Officials said tragedies like this are very rare but it's prompting safety improvements on the water.

Duke Energy will add larger warning signs up and downstream from the dam. Signs along some parts of the river already warn tubers that they swim at their own risk.

Many rely on a printed guide map made by the county that shows obstacles along with entry points.

Anne Soudas keeps copies at Dan River Adventures and Campground which she owns with her husband.

She said many of her questions have had safety questions lately.

"Since the tragic accident last week, we've had many people who have been afraid to get on a tube or a boat in the river," Soudas said.

She assures them that the section of river they take customers on is miles away from that dam or any others.

"We do let you know where the bridges are or areas where there’s more debris, branches and trees down along the banks," Soudas said "We tell you in advance what to look for and what you’re looking out for while you’re on the water."

The deadly tragedy has shaken the entire Rockingham County community where the rivers welcome crowds of people during the summer months.

All five of the county's commissioners expressed their condolences to the victims and families affected by the tubing accident at their monthly meeting Monday.

Soudas said her customers get safety briefings before going out and conditions are always monitored.

"Excessive rain in the area or opening the Belews Creek Dam can bring in more water and the current will be faster," Soudas said.

Still, many tubers head out on their own, using their own equipment and without safety guidance from a professional.

Michael Pratt at Dan River Outfitters said other steps could protect them too.

There is only one sign alerting tubers of the Duke Energy dam at this time.

"The only thing I know of is a large sign hanging over the river. I don't think the sign is lit so I mean if they went down at night they would not have seen that sign," Pratt said.