RALEIGH, N.C. — He may not be on HGTV just yet, but Paul Dehart of Ruffin is on his way to flipping houses after his $1 million lottery win!

“I’ve already got my first house,” Dehart said. “Having this means I don’t have any excuse not to do it. It’s the start of a new dream.”

The start of that new dream all started when Dehart stopped at the Harvest Ridge on U.S. 29 in Ruffin and bought a $1,000,000 WIN IT ALL scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the numbers,” Dehart said. “This is unbelievable. It feels great.”

Dehart claimed his prize on Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Dehart chose the lump sum and after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $424,503!

