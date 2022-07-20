Rockingham County man wins $150,000 after trying luck on scratch-off ticket

Mauricio Trejo of Reidsville bought the Super Loteria ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One man from Rockingham County is rejoicing after a $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize.

Trejo claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $97,515.

