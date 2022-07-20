x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rockingham County man wins $150,000 after trying luck on scratch-off ticket

Mauricio Trejo of Reidsville bought the Super Loteria ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
Credit: NC Education Lottery

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One man from Rockingham County is rejoicing after a $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize.

Mauricio Trejo of Reidsville bought the Super Loteria ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Trejo claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $97,515.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Meatless hotdog: Don't knock it until you try it!