ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video from a previous story

Officials with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office need your help finding the owner of six cows found on the side of the road.

They say the cows were found on Garrett Road in Stoneville recently. There are two red bulls, a black bull, two red cows, and a red heifer. Two of the six cows have white faces.

RCSO Animal Control is looking for the owner and is asking anyone who knows the owner to call them at (336)634-3300

