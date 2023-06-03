x
Rockingham County residents under boil water advisory due to water main break

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Residents in some areas of Rockingham County are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break, city officials report.

The water main along Highway 65 East in the areas near Farrar Store Road, Price Mill Road, and the Collybrooke Subdivision areas broke on Saturday, June 3. Residents in this area are under a boil water advisory.

City officials report that repairs are underway, but are asking residents to boil water until further notice.

Earlier versions of this article incorrectly stated the whole county was under a boil water advisory Only residents in the affected areas are under the boil water advisory.

