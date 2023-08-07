Rockingham County officials see more opposition to possible casino

At a commissioner meeting scheduled for Monday night, residents who live across the Triad are set to weigh in on a topic that isn’t even an agenda item.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — People continue to fall on both sides of a potential casino coming to Rockingham County.

You’ve probably heard by now.

There is a proposal to bring a casino to Rockingham County.

A ton of people attended a meeting last week, many were against the idea while some are for it.

Last month, North Carolina Development Holdings asked the county planning board to rezone nearly 200 acres off Highway 220.

The planning board denied the request, but county commissioners have the final say about rezoning the land.

Some in the community are doing everything they can to let county and state leaders know they don't want developments on the property.

The controversy surrounding the possibility led to nearly 500 people filling the pews at Ellisboro Baptist Church in Madison last week to voice their opposition.

One of them drove all the way from Guilford County, saying this decision would impact everyone in surrounding counties.

"Then I thought, what goes to Rockingham County filters into Guilford County because we are seeing so much of that in our government right now," Inga Koujak, a Guilford County resident explained.

She continued, "They have a history of memories in that community. One of the big things was the Camp Carefree that would be right next door to this. Can you imagine? It would actually devastate that organization.”

Rockingham County Commission Chair Mark Richardson said the board is focused on doing the "right thing."

He said rezoning, "fits into the long-range strategic plan for the area," bringing, in his opinion, some much-needed revenue into the area.

''We need to raise the salaries of all the employees, the staff, social services, health, policemen. We want to give more money to the school for teacher supplements and we don’t have enough money to do those sorts of things at this time,” Richardson said.

Republican lawmaker Phil Berger said a casino could bring $6 million into the county annually and nearly 1,750 jobs.

“Discussions about legislation creating Rural Tourism Districts that include commercial casinos and other amenities are still ongoing. Sen. Berger is supportive of Rural Tourism Districts and remains hopeful that the General Assembly can consider such a proposal,” Senator Berger's office said.