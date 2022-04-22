Rockingham County prisoner dies during pre-booking

The sheriff's office said the prisoner had a medical emergency before dying Friday morning.

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A prisoner died Friday morning at the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the prisoner suffered a "medical-related emergency" around 11:30 a.m. The prisoner received immediate medical attention from detention workers, according to the sheriff's office. It said they were in the pre-booking process.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the name of the victim yet. It said it hasn't notified their family yet.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into what happened per standard procedure. The sheriff's office said the SBI will provide updates as they continue investigating.