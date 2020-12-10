Rockingham County Board of Education to discuss next steps for in person, remote learning

Rockingham County Schools staff is recommending the school system stay in Plan B through Jan. 15. The meeting starts Monday at 6 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

The Rockingham County Board of Education will meet Monday night to discuss the next steps when it comes to learning models in the coming weeks.

The board is looking at three possible options.

Option 1 includes a transition to Plan A on Nov. 2 for Pre-K through 3rd grade. Wednesday would stay 'instructional planning, cleaning day' for all grades. Grades six through twelve would remain under Plan B, a blended model.

Option 2 includes a later transition to Plan A on Nov. 16 for Pre-K through 3rd grade. Wednesday would serve as a cleaning/instructional planning day, while grades 6-12 stay on Plan B.

Option 3, which is noted as the Rockingham County Schools Staff recommendation, keeps all students, Pre-K through 12th grade, on Plan B through January 15, 2021.

The school system also announced Monday that a child-care center is closing after a COVID-19 exposure.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

The district posted to it's Facebook page Monday night, saying district officials received information Monday that a COVID-19 exposure occurred in the Western Rockingham Early Child-Care Center Pre-K at Western Rockingham Middle School.

The district said it consulted with the health department.

The district said the exposure impacts certain preschool staff and preschool students. The Facebook post said those impacted have been notified.

The school system said WRECC Pre-K will close for in-person learning from Oct. 13 through Oct. 21. Virtual learning will continue for students during that time period.

"We have worked hard to remain in-person but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not occur," said the school system in a Facebook post.

Just one day before the meeting, Rockingham County Schools announced Sunday Lincoln Elementary School, Wentworth Elementary School, and Douglass Elementary School will all temporarily close due to COVID-19.

School officials said they’ve spoken with the health department closely and said health officials have advised them to notify all direct contacts.

The school system welcomed students back to the classroom Sept. 21.