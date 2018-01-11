ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – A Rockingham County school bus has been involved in a crash with a FedEx truck.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Ellisboro Road around Carousel Lane.

The crashed involved a McMichael High School/Western Rockingham Middle school bus. The school system said seven people have minor injuries after the crash.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY