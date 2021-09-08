Rockingham County school district to decide on mask policy

The school board will vote to either make them optional or have staff, and students who are not fully vaccinated mask up at all times.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools is set Monday to decide whether masks will be mandatory for students.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The school board will vote on mask requirements and other COVID-19 precautions in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

School leaders may decide to make masks optional or require them through October 12.

Both options have their own set of pros and cons. Some parents are concerned with the difficulty of monitoring an optional mask policy.

The two largest districts in the Triad Guilford and Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County schools will both require masks.

Randolph and Davidson County schools are among districts that will not require masks for kids in the classroom.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.