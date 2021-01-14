Rockingham County Schools: Students will make return to the classroom January 21

At Wednesday nights Rockingham County Schools Board of Education meeting decisions were made.
The big one was the decision for all students preschool through 12 grade to return to in-person learning on January 21 on Plan B.
In addition, they also approved students in the following areas of the Exceptional Children's Program: the Adapted Education Curriculum/Extend 1, Therapeutic Learning Classrooms, Booker T. Washington Learning Center (Day Treatment Program and SCORE General/Special Education Alternative Program) to attend four days a week (Monday/Tuesday; Thursday/Friday; Wednesday- Instructional Planning/Cleaning Day).
According to Rockingham County Schools, parents may still choose a virtual option if they prefer this choice and are able to request either (virtual or Four Days a Week) choice through January 20, 2021.