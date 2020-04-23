ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It was the last thing Rockingham County Schools superintendent Rodney Shotwell expected to see on a Thursday morning Zoom call.

A wall of blue lit up his computer screen--but not the Carolina blue shade he had as his backdrop.

"I just started laughing when I saw it all, I mean it was hilarious," said Shotwell who is a Tar Heel fan.

All of the district principals had set Duke University logos as their backgrounds while waiting for Shotwell to get on their weekly call.

He said he had asked them to set backgrounds to represent their favorite team or alma mater. Shotwell thought it would lighten up a dreary start to the day.

Instead, his principals took it one step further by uniting with Duke logos. Even UNC, NC State and Wake Forest University fans took one for the team all in the name of poking fun at Shotwell.

He said those fans did take the Duke logo down quickly after surprising him.

"The fact that they pulled that off and me not see any evidence of that happening. So they pulled a good one because there were 50 people on the call," said Shotwell.

Shotwell said the fun isn't over. He's planning a prank of his own.