Rockingham County Schools extends remote learning

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools (RCS) have decided to extend remote learning for the upcoming school year for the safety of students and staff.

According to a Facebook post, the Rockingham County Board of Education met and voted on the decision Thursday evening.

The decision to move to Plan C is permitted through the Governor's Office and will be extended for five weeks beginning August 17, meaning remote learning will be in place for all students through September 18, 2020.

"Thank you for your support as we navigate these challenging times. We will provide more updates as we have them," the Facebook post said in closing.