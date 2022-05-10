Rockingham County Schools hires new superintendent to take office in July

The school system made the announcement Tuesday. John Stover III will take the seat of superintendent for Rockingham County Schools on July 1.

The school system made the announcement Tuesday. John Stover III will take the seat of superintendent for Rockingham County Schools July 1.

School officials said the board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of seventeen excellent candidates from eleven different states and territories.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt Stover’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve RCS students, employees, and the community for years to come,” read a statement from a news release. “The board is confident he will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”

Officials said Stover has over 30 years of experience working in public education in North Carolina and other settings across the nation.

He is currently the instructional superintendent of the District of Columbia Public Schools, where he’s also worked as chief of secondary schools.