ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools is alerting the public about a district-wide phone outage.

RCS took to Twitter Thursday morning stating "Our shoretel phones are currently out at the Cental Office, Dillard and Western Rockingham Middle (we are sure this list could be growing) We apologize for this inconvenience. We have an emergency line to dial 911." Moments later, the school district posted on Twitter "Update: phones are out through the district."

Karen Hyler is the Public Information Officer at Rockingham County Schools. She tells WFMY News 2 the phone outage happened around 10:00 a.m. If parents must get in contact with the school district, school, or students, Hyler says, parents can go directly to the school. RCS officials say many parents also communicate with teachers via classroom apps.

Right now, Rockingham County Schools IT-Team is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible. RCS has 25 schools, with 12,800 students.