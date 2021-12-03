Rockingham County Schools superintendent could keep his job, reverse firing

Dr. Rodney Shotwell filed a lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court so a judge can decide if his firing was legal.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Dr. Rodney Shotwell of Rockingham County Schools could keep his job as superintendent. The Board voted to fire him back in December 2020. Dr. Shotwell took that decision to court on Thursday, one day before his scheduled final day on the job. Shotwell filed a lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 19.

The RCS Board Chair, Kimberly McMichael, confirmed the information with WFMY News 2. McMichael voted to keep Dr. Shotwell as superintendent when the firing was brought up in December. When asked what day would be Dr. Shotwell's last, she responded, "Until a judge rules, I don't know his last day."

WFMY News 2 reached out to all of the Rockingham County School Board members. Only the Board's Vice Chair would provide further comment.

Vicky Alston wrote, "The matter is for the judge to decide. No comment. It is in litigation."

Alston was one of the Board members who voted to remove Dr. Shotwell back in December.

Shortly after the Board's decision to fire Shotwell, parents and community leaders responded with criticism. Parents took to the streets, demonstrating outside Board meetings. Others signed up for public comment during Board meetings. At times, there were so many comments, the Board had to extend the public comment period into the following day.

The local NAACP chapter also came to Shotwell's side in December. They held a news conference showing their support for the superintendent saying, "we have your back".

In the months since Dr. Shotwell's firing, the Board has declined to offer their reasoning behind the decision. They say internal personnel decisions are not a matter of public distribution.

In February, the Board hired an interim superintendent to replace Shotwell for a few months while they searched for a permanent replacement. Terry Worrell started her term with RCS on March 1. She's scheduled to work until June 30.