Rockingham County Schools set to hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 protocols Friday

The Board of Education voted to make masks optional for teachers and students last week. The first day of school is less than a week away.

The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education is set to discuss COVID-19 protocols at an emergency meeting Friday.

"This meeting is being called due to unexpected circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 situation that requires the Board of Education's immediate attention," a statement from the district reads.

The meeting comes a week after the school board decided to make masks optional for the upcoming school year and as COVID cases rise across the state.

The meeting also comes as Davidson County Schools, another mask optional district, announced more than 100 of its students are in quarantine due to COVID less than a week into the school year.

WFMY News 2 asked the district whether masks will be a part of the discussion.

"They are reviewing their COVID-19 policies, which include masks," district spokesperson Adam Powell said. "I cannot say if masks are the only or primary topic, but the District's entire COVID-19 policy is subject for discussion, which would include masks."

The first day of school in Rockingham County is set for August 23.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the district's central office and will be open to the public. The meeting will also be streamed live here.