Rockingham County Schools to discuss mask policy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools Board of Education will meet Monday night to talk about the mask policy.

Last week the district confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases among students. Right now, 1,087 students are in quarantine. The district said 16 new COVID-19 cases are among staff. They also said 57 staff members are in quarantine.

Previously, the district said 101 students tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. School leaders also, reported 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the same time period as students.