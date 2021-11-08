Rockingham County Schools Board of Education to review masking at Monday meeting

The district currently requires staff and students to wear masks while they are inside school buildings. Two Triad districts mad masks optional last week.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video associated with this article is from a previous story.

Rockingham County Schools will vote on whether to continue its mask requirement at its monthly meeting Monday.

The district currently requires staff and students to wear masks while they are inside school buildings. The state's public school districts are required to vote monthly on their masking rules.

The meeting comes after two Triad counties voted to lift their mask requirements last week.

Randolph County Schools' Board of Education voted to make masks optional effective Nov. 15. The district said they will also discontinue contact tracing on the same date.

Davie County Schools also voted in favor of optional masks use at their Board of Education meeting. The mask policy change is immediate for students.

The change came as U.S. health officials gave the final approval to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

It also comes as many counties are seeing COVID-19 cases decline.

The latest report from Rockingham County Schools showed 226 students were in quarantine in the district during the last week of October. Those numbers have been declining since the week of September 6, when 1,087 students were quarantined.

The school board approved their mask requirement on August 20 in an emergency meeting on COVID-19 protocols. Board members voted 4-3 to mandate masks in schools and said that it would revisit the policy at a later date.

The Board of Education can choose to continue the mask requirement for staff and students or to remove it. If removed, masks would be optional for both staff and students.