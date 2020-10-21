Halloween safety tips from Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page

Sheriff Sam Page has some ways you can have a fun Halloween while staying safe this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is always a time to be aware of safety concerns for you and your kids. That's even more important this year with an ongoing pandemic.

That's why Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is offering several tips for a safe Halloween this year.

As far as COVID-19 here's some of what he had to say:

Limit traditional trick-or-treating where kids go door to door asking for treats.

Halloween masks aren't enough to protect you from coronavirus

Use hand sanitizer and social distance as much as possible.

Avoid indoor costume parties and haunted houses.

Only go on hayrides with people who are in your household.

But COVID-19 isn't the only concern out there. Here's some general Halloween advice for parents:

Make sure an adult or responsible youth will supervise any outings for kids under 12.

Check the sex offender registry in the area if your kids are going out anywhere.

Tell your kids not to eat any candy until they get home and you can inspect it.

Pin a slip of paper with the child's name, address, and telephone number inside their pocket in case they get lost or separated.