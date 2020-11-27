Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

According to public information officer Kevin Suthard, Sheriff Page and one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19. He's quarantining at home.

Page tested positive for the virus last week and has since been in quarantine at his home, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Suthard. Another member of Page's family also tested positive for COVID-19.

Suthard said Page has been away from the sheriff's office and has been able to work from home. He said Page is doing fine but is still very hoarse. He's expected to return to work in-person early next week once he completes his quarantine and is given the all-clear.