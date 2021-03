The press conference is set to start at 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon on inmate suicides.

The press conference is set to start at 3 p.m.

Officials said deputies will discuss three inmate suicides that happened in the Rockingham County Detention Center in the month of February.

You can watch it live in this story.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.