RUFFIN, N.C. — A 25-year-old Ruffin man behind bars after shooting and kidnapping his girlfriend.

Authorities say it happened Saturday after deputies responded to Annie Penn Hospital for a call for a shooting victim.

The victim told investigators that Marcos Curtis Chaney shot her in the leg. She has since been treated for injuries sustained and released from the hospital.

Investigators have arrested and charged Chaney with first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Chaney was placed in the Rockingham County Detection Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2020.

----

18 batteries stolen from Guilford County School buses

Trump: Democrat who voted against impeachment switching parties

14-Year-old arrested for threatening to shoot High Point Central student

Carjacking suspect arrested after OnStar disables vehicle in Greensboro