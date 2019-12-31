ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County have arrested a 38-year-old man for a stabbing that happened Sunday.

It happened in the 900 block of Knowles Road around 8:25 p.m.

Authorities say Dustin Thomas Tuttle allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Tony Austin Gammon in the neck. Gammon was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tuttle was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was now in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2:

These New Year's Eve events in the Triad have no cover charge

Greensboro business abruptly closes, employees return from Christmas vacation to empty store

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE