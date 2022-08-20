Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy

Rockingham County is partnering with Rockingham Community College to start an EMT Academy, training people with no medical experience to become EMTs.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on EMS shortages in Forsyth County.

Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county.

EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham County emergency services officials said this is a way to get more people into the field.

"We do not have, at this point, a strong applicant pool and I’m talking with other counties there is not a strong applicant pool in public service at this time," said Rodney Cates, the Rockingham County emergency services director.

Cates said the agency has enough personnel to get the job done but they still have vacancies.

Those interested in the new academy need to apply through the county, go through an interview process, and complete RCC acceptance testing. Once they are accepted, they will be an EMT Trainee and a full-time Rockingham County employee, paid 5% below the minimum for an EMT-Basic employee. According to the Rockingham County website, that's around $15 per hour. Trainees will not need to pay tuition for the course, according to RCC officials.

"We've heard so many times that there are people that want to get into the EMS field but they can’t leave their current jobs because of financial obligations," said Cates. "So it allows them to pursue their dream to get into the emergency medicine field while being compensated while going to the academy."

There are three EMS training steps: EMT-Basic, EMT-Advanced, and Parademic. The entire process takes about two years, according to Cates.

The EMT-Basic training takes about seven weeks. Once completed, the county will decide who moves on as an employee and can continue their EMS education to EMT-Advanced and then Paramedic. Any out-of-pocket educational expenses will be reimbursed, up to $3500 per fiscal year.

"The EMS shortage is happening where they can’t get employees," said Jason Collins, the EMS program director at RCC. "We’ve seen a trend in our classes here at the college as well (with) not being able to get students. So (this is) an effort to get more employees and ultimately take care of the citizens of the county."

Forsyth County started an EMT Academy in 2020 and Guilford County started its EMT launch pad program earlier this year. In July, seven students graduated from the Guilford County program.

"It's a little bit of a culture shock once (trainees) first get into it because having no experience you don’t know what it’s going to involve," Collins said.

The Rockingham County EMT academy is expected to start on October 24 with about 20 students.