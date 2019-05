ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies say 15-year-old Greyson Michael Harvey was found safe Thursday morning.

Greyson Harvey was reported missing by his father, Warren Harvey, late Wednesday night after riding his motorcycle near his grandfather's property in Eden.

