100-year-old Rockingham County veterans receive top honor from Gov. Roy Cooper

The veterans received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from the governor's office.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two Rockingham County veterans are enjoying a special award from Gov Roy Cooper.

Paul Prewitt and Riley Rankin have a lot in common. They're both 100 years old, they're both WWII veterans, they're both from Rockingham County and now they're both recipients of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.

The award is the highest honor you can receive from the governor's office. They received the awards because of their service in the war.

Rankin is from Reidsville and was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant. Prewitt is from Eden and was an army technical sergeant. This isn't his first award. He was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by France.