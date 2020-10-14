Rockingham Theatre to reopen in Downtown Reidsville

Reidsville city officials said the two owners plan to have shows at the theatre by the start of 2021. The owners are a musical act from Burlington.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville city officials announced Tuesday Dewey and Leslie Brown will purchase the Rockingham Theatre in Downtown Reidsville.

The Browns are a musical act from Burlington who also own "Brown Entertainment LLC".

“This project has been in the works for almost a year and, once complete, will be one of the biggest tourism attractions in Reidsville as well as Rockingham County,” the Reidsville Economic Development said in a press release.

Officials said the two owners plan to have shows at the theatre by the start of next year.

“I am excited the Browns will be rejuvenating one of Reidsville’s crown jewels. This is a dream coming true in which we return to having our Rockingham Theater being the center of our downtown entertainment district as it was 90 years ago,” Reidsville mayor Jay Donecker said.

The historic theatre closed in June 2019 after being open since 1929.

Dewey and Leslie Brown said concerts held in this type of venue offer a different experience than a larger venue.

The project will not only encompass the theatre, but the Mural Park Building located across from the property.

Plans are to expand the theatre to include a larger ticket area, refreshment area and dressing rooms for the artists.

City officials said there will be a second floor added on the mural side with space for possible dining and offices, among “other things”.

