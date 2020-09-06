x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Rocky Mount to remove Confederate monument

The decision to remove the Confederate statue has been fueled by years of controversy.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount city leaders voted in approval to remove a Confederate statue.

WNCN reports the decision to remove the statue has been fueled by years of controversy.

One council member was the only one to vote Monday night against the removal while asking for clarity over the legal ramifications of the statue’s removal. 

The statue has been in Battle Park in Rocky Mount since 1917.

RELATED: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wants confederate flags 'out of here' at races

RELATED: Triad tattoo shops see increase in people removing discriminatory ink

RELATED: Confederate monument dismantled in Jacksonville, Florida without notice

RELATED: Reports: Army may rename 10 posts named after Confederate commanders

RELATED: John B. Castleman statue removed from Cherokee Triangle

RELATED: 'A long time coming': Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia to be removed

RELATED: Protesters topple Confederate statue in Virginia capital

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775