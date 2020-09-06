Rocky Mount to remove Confederate monument

The decision to remove the Confederate statue has been fueled by years of controversy.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount city leaders voted in approval to remove a Confederate statue.

WNCN reports the decision to remove the statue has been fueled by years of controversy.

One council member was the only one to vote Monday night against the removal while asking for clarity over the legal ramifications of the statue’s removal.

The statue has been in Battle Park in Rocky Mount since 1917.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775