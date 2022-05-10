Another Outer Banks beach home collapses, and NPS says more could fall soon

National Parks Service officials said more homes in the Rodanthe area could collapse in the near future.

RODANTHE, N.C. — A beach house in Rodanthe collapsed into the shoreline of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said no one was inside the home on Ocean Drive when it collapsed Tuesday morning.

The beach has been closed along all of Ocean Drive to protect others from debris. National Parks Service officials said there are other homes in the area that may collapse.

This is the second beach home in Rodanthe to collapse this year.

On Feb. 9, another home on Ocean Drive fell into the seashore. Officials said erosion was the cause of the collapse. The debris spread across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers efforted a cleanup event. Most of the debris was removed, but some smaller pieces of debris are still being found from this home, NPS said.

NEWS RELEASE Another house in Rodanthe, N.C. collapses at Cape Hatteras National Seashore Cape Hatteras National... Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”