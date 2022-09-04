Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership

The restaurant closed its doors permanently in June due to staffing issues. Now, they're open from Wednesday to Sunday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!

The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday.

Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the same people will be working there.

Steve & Barbara Rodermond sold Rody's and released the following statement in August.

"We want to thank every one of our guests, staff, vendors and friends for all of your support, help and friendship over the past 7 1/2 years. It has been our pleasure to play such a big part in our community, and it has been so nice to get to know each and every one of you! Please come out and support the new owners of Rody’s Tavern. They are planning to open very soon! Almost all of our staff is returning, and our delicious food and menu will remain the same."

In June, Rody's Tavern said they closed its doors permanently. One day before the announcement, Rody's posted on Facebook that it was closed "due to inadequate staffing." The next day, the restaurant posted a longer message, thanking its customers over the years.

"We'll miss you! We hope to see each one of you very soon. Maybe on the other side of the bar," Rody's said in its post.

Don't call it a comeback - we never left. 😎 See you soon, Greensboro! We are NOW OPEN! Temporary hours: Wednesday-Saturday: 4pm-12am Sunday 4pm-12am Posted by Rody's Tavern on Sunday, September 4, 2022