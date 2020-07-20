21-year-old man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

Police said Rohaun Rutherford was transported by EMS to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to a shooting on E. 15th Street shortly before 10 p.m.

According to a release, police found Rohaun Rutherford, 21, shot and lying outside of a home. Police said Rutherford was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Police are in the early stages of investigating and would not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers is completely anonymous and tips that lead to arrests could result in cash rewards.