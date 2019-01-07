GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is partnering with Proehlific Park to help build Guilford County's first all-inclusive playground.

The park will be handicap accessible, so all kids will have a place to play. It will also be free, open to the public, and the only all-inclusive playground to be on a SCAT bus system in Greensboro.

We sat down with Ricky Proehl to get a progress report, and to spread the word about gratifying volunteer opportunities.

Proehl said the playground includes ramps and hard surfaces so the wheelchairs can roll with ease. There will also be a ramp that accesses all the slides. Construction crews have already cleared the area where the playground will stand, but now they need the community's help to actually build it!

PREVIOUS STORY: Building A New All-Inclusive Playground In Greensboro

Proehl said, "I think the more the merrier because I think there are going to be some big metal pipes to go in the ground. So, they told us we're going to need some strong volunteers. [...] That's what community is all about - is just teamwork, and doing things together to accomplish goals, dreams, creating awareness, and creating opportunities for our children."

If you'd like to sign up to participate in the build July 9 and 10, click here.