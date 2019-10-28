GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were transported to Cone Health after a rollover crash in Greensboro Monday afternoon.

Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church says it happened at North Elm Street and East Cone Boulevard around noon. The road has now reopened.

We don't know how the accident happened at this time. Church did not know the conditions of the two people who were hospitalized.

We will update this story once we have more information.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan Dies at 66

Missing Florida mom found dead

Two Triad Cities Rank As Deadliest In The Country